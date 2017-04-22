US to honour 'dumb' refugee deal with Australia

The US Vice President has said America will honour a refugee resettlement deal with Australia that Donald Trump previously described as "dumb".

Mike Pence reassured Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that the US would hold up its share of an agreement stuck by the Obama administration, even if it did not "admire" the deal.

"President Trump has made it clear that we'll honour the agreement that doesn't mean we admire the agreement," Mr Pence said.

The prime minister responded that "whatever the reservations of the president are," the decision "speaks volumes for the commitment, the integrity of President Trump, and your administration to honour that commitment".

In February, President Trump and Mr Turnbull had a strained telephone conversation in which they clashed over the deal which would see the US take 1,250 refugees that Australia houses in detention camps on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.