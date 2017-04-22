- ITV Report
Weather: Mainly dry with showers in places
Today
Showers continuing across the northeast of the UK, giving hill snow. Some patchy rain across Northern Ireland too.
Mostly dry elsewhere, with isolated showers across central and eastern England. Colder across the east of the UK; warm across the southwest.
Tonight
Northern Ireland will still have some patchy rain, and there will be showers across northern Scotland.
The odd shower too across southeast England but otherwise dry, cold and frosty.