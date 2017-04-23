- ITV Report
-
2017 London Marathon sees record number of runners sign up
A record number of runners are set to take part in this year's London marathon, where royal cheerleaders will spur them on from the sidelines.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be watching from the edge of the 26.2-mile run to lend support to the 40,000 competitors tackling the marathon.
Earlier, the royals, who champion Heads Together, the official charity of the 2017 London Marathon, will push the red button to start the race.
Hundreds of police will be on duty in the capital to ensure around 800,000 spectators and runners are safe, barely a month after an attack in Westminster.
Armed officers will also be watching the crowds, but the Metropolitan Police said there is "no specific intelligence" that the run will be targeted.
Organisers said a record 40,382 people collected their race packs on Saturday, outstripping last year's record of 39,140 runners.
A record number of MPs - five Labour, nine Conservatives, one independent and one SNP - are also set to take part in the race alongside other famous faces.
World records will be attempted by around 50 runners, including fastest marathon in a sleeping bag and fastest marathon in Wellington boots.
William, Kate and Harry said they hope this year will be the year of the "mental health marathon", with blue headbands likely to be worn by many competitors in support of Heads Together.
Some fundraisers will receive medals from the royals as they cross the finish line, while Harry will present trophies to the top three elites and World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup competitors.