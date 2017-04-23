2017 London Marathon sees record number of runners sign up

A record number of runners are set to take part in this year's London marathon, where royal cheerleaders will spur them on from the sidelines.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be watching from the edge of the 26.2-mile run to lend support to the 40,000 competitors tackling the marathon.

Earlier, the royals, who champion Heads Together, the official charity of the 2017 London Marathon, will push the red button to start the race.

Hundreds of police will be on duty in the capital to ensure around 800,000 spectators and runners are safe, barely a month after an attack in Westminster.

Armed officers will also be watching the crowds, but the Metropolitan Police said there is "no specific intelligence" that the run will be targeted.