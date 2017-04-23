Abortion in Ireland: Committee calls for procedure to be 'allowed without restriction'

A special committee set up to deliberate on Ireland's abortion regime has called for the procedure to be allowed without restriction.

The Citizens' Assembly, a randomly selected group of 99 members of the public and chaired by Supreme Court Judge Mary Laffoy, voted in favour of terminations in cases of rape, foetal abnormalities including non-fatal conditions, a risk to the mother's health and for socio-economic reasons.

The committee also called for no distinction to be drawn between the woman's health issue being physical or mental.

Judge Laffoy will include the results in a report being submitted to the Irish parliament in late June with an onus on politicians to introduce new laws.

"The recommendations you have made certainly have called for a change to the status quo," she said.

Judge Laffoy paid tribute to the work of the assembly members over the last few months and also offered a special note of thanks to women who came to the meetings to give personal evidence about how they were affected by abortion laws.