Divers join search for bodies after Irish Coast Guard helicopter crash

Scores of divers have joined in renewed efforts to find the bodies of two winchmen from an Irish Coast Guard helicopter which crashed into the Atlantic last month.

Rescue 116 crashed off Co Mayo at 12.46am on March 14 with four crew on board after it struck Blackrock island 12 miles offshore.

Air accident investigators have found that one of the Sikorksy S-92's internal warning systems did not include the rocky outcrop's terrain or its working lighthouse in its database.

The wreck of the helicopter was discovered on the seabed just off the island.