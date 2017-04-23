- ITV Report
Ferne McCann's boyfriend Arthur Collins charged over London nightclub acid attack
The boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann has been charged in connection with an acid attack in an east London nightclub.
Around 20 revellers suffered burns, including a man and woman both blinded in one eye, after a substance was thrown at them in the early hours of Easter Monday.
Arthur Collins, 24, was arrested on Sunday several days after the incident in nightclub Mangle.
Collins has since been charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to cause GBH.
Collins, who was detained at an address in Rushden, Northamptonshire, is the second person to be charged in connection with the attack.
Andre Phoenix, 21, was charged on Saturday with seven counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Both men will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Collins' girlfriend McCann, 26, rose to fame on reality series The Only Way Is Essex, while she has also appeared on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating.