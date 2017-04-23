Ferne McCann's boyfriend Arthur Collins charged over London nightclub acid attack

The boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann has been charged in connection with an acid attack in an east London nightclub.

Around 20 revellers suffered burns, including a man and woman both blinded in one eye, after a substance was thrown at them in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Arthur Collins, 24, was arrested on Sunday several days after the incident in nightclub Mangle.

Collins has since been charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to cause GBH.