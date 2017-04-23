France goes to the polls in tight election race

French voters started casting ballots for the presidential election Sunday in a tense first-round poll seen as a test of how far populism has spread.

Over 60,000 polling stations opened at 6am (GMT) for voters who will choose between 11 candidates in the most hotly-contested elections in generations.

Opinion polls signal a tight race among the top four candidates vying to win a place in the May 7 presidential runoff which will decide France's next head of state.

They suggest that far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are in the lead, but conservative Francois Fillon and far-left contender Jean-Luc Melenchon are closing the gap.

The country's unemployment rate, flagging economy, and ongoing security issues are of top concern for the 47 million eligible voters.

Polls close at 6pm (GMT) on Sunday.