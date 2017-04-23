Is this 15 stone Great Dane Britain's heaviest dog?

This seven-foot Blue Great Dane is believed to be Britain's heaviest dog.

Five-year-old Balthazar weighs more than 15 stone - the same as a baby elephant.

Balthazar measures a whopping 1m from his paw to his shoulder but is 2.1m from his nose to his tail.

Owners Vinnie, 46, and Dixie Monte-Irvine, 39, were shocked when they took Balthazar to the vets last week and the scales clocked a whopping 15st 6lb (99.3kg).

The enormous Great Dane chomps his way through 15kg of dog food every two weeks - costing his owners a whopping £108 every month.

The gigantic dog lives with Vinnie and Dixie and their three children Francesca, 11, Gloria, four, and two-year-old Tyrion at their detached home in Gedling, Nottingham.

Self-employed business analyst Vinnie said: "He is a big dog and we were told from when he was a lot smaller that he was always quite heavy for his age.