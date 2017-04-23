- ITV Report
London Marathon fundraising site crashes due to last-minute donor rush
People who wanted to donate last-minute to London Marathon causes were greeted with an error message after the main fundraising website crashed.
Virgin Money Giving hosts thousands of pages for runners where they can raise cash for charities in the run-up to the marathon.
But on the morning of the race, the site was down.
A message on the site read: "Sorry, Virgin Money Giving is unavailable at the moment. Thanks for your patience while we work to restore normal service.
"We'll be back up and running as soon as possible."
Millions of pounds are donated to good causes and campaigns through the site, and many competitors would have expected to have additional race-day pledges.
A record 40,000 runners took to the streets of the capital after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry formally kicked off the event.
A Virgin Money spokeswoman said: "Virgin Money Giving are aware of the performance issue and the IT team are looking into it."
The website was later updated to read: "Because so many amazing people are donating to their friends and family, the site is currently really busy.
"We're sorry for the inconvenience, please try again in a few moments. Thanks for your patience!"