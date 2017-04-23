London Marathon fundraising site crashes due to last-minute donor rush

People who wanted to donate last-minute to London Marathon causes were greeted with an error message after the main fundraising website crashed.

Virgin Money Giving hosts thousands of pages for runners where they can raise cash for charities in the run-up to the marathon.

But on the morning of the race, the site was down.

A message on the site read: "Sorry, Virgin Money Giving is unavailable at the moment. Thanks for your patience while we work to restore normal service.

"We'll be back up and running as soon as possible."