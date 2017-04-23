- ITV Report
Musicians and fans across UK celebrate 10th Record Store Day
Across the UK musicians celebrated the 10th annual Record Store Day and the format that continues to grow in popularity, vinyl.
Despite other formats coming onto the market over the years, such as the CD then the download - sales of vinyl continue to thrive.
Music that is bought and downloaded is currently being dominated by streaming services.
However many fans of vinyl say they opt for the older format because they like the artwork on the record sleeves and enjoy collecting them while some say the sound quality is better.
In 2016 sales of vinyl reached a 25 year high after 3.2 million records were sold, an increase of 53% from 2015.
Elton John is a fan of vinyl and says the sound quality is superior to other music formats.
The singer said: "Just the process of putting it [the vinyl] on, the wonder of the needle going on and the sound coming out, and it does sound better, I know people say no it doesn't, but it does.
Musician Kate Nash has urged young girls to embrace record shops as a way of "discovering their identity".
The singer is an ambassador for Saturday's 10th annual Record Store Day and unearthed her love of punk as a teenager browsing vinyl in charity shops.
Record Store Day launched in the UK in 2008, a year after it had premiered in the US.
The UK event sees more than 200 independent record shops celebrate their culture by selling special vinyl releases and hosting artist performances across the country.
This year's event sees a special edition of Sir Elton John's live album 17-11-70, featuring six previously unreleased tracks, as well as two limited-edition David Bowie albums and several Prince singles, almost a year to the day after the US star's death.