Musicians and fans across UK celebrate 10th Record Store Day

Across the UK musicians celebrated the 10th annual Record Store Day and the format that continues to grow in popularity, vinyl.

Despite other formats coming onto the market over the years, such as the CD then the download - sales of vinyl continue to thrive.

Music that is bought and downloaded is currently being dominated by streaming services.

However many fans of vinyl say they opt for the older format because they like the artwork on the record sleeves and enjoy collecting them while some say the sound quality is better.

In 2016 sales of vinyl reached a 25 year high after 3.2 million records were sold, an increase of 53% from 2015.

Elton John is a fan of vinyl and says the sound quality is superior to other music formats.

The singer said: "Just the process of putting it [the vinyl] on, the wonder of the needle going on and the sound coming out, and it does sound better, I know people say no it doesn't, but it does.

Musician Kate Nash has urged young girls to embrace record shops as a way of "discovering their identity".