French election: Le Pen and Macron though to run-off, projections say

The far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are leading in the first-round of the French presidential election, projected results say.

Mr Macron won 23.7%, while Ms Le Pen won 21.7%, according to French TV.

Centre-right François Fillon and the hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon put up a strong challenge, according to the projections.

The race is seen as a litmus test for the spread of populism and could help determine Europe's future.

The pair now face a run-off vote on 7 May.

This is not the official result and those figures could yet change.