Snow warning for central and northern Scotland on Monday

A yellow warning for snow is in force across central and northern Scotland from 4am to 11am on Monday as a cold front moves southwards across the UK. Patchy rain behind it turning wintry in places - particularly across higher ground. Winds behind that front veering northerly in direction.

That system lies across central parts of the UK by mid afternoon. Generally, it will be a cloudier day with patchy rain in places.

Colder for everyone by Tuesday with bright spells and showers - some of which will be heavy and wintry. There will be a risk of night frosts.

Cold again on Wednesday but it is likely to turn less cold for the end of the week.