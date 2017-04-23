Happy Days star Erin Moran dies aged 56

Former child star Erin Moran who played Joanie Cunningham in the US sitcom "Happy Days" has been found dead at 56.

Henry Winkler has led tributes to his former co-star by tweeting "Erin, now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth, Rest in it serenely now, too soon."

Director and former co-star to Erin, Ron Howard also paid tribute to his on-screen sister saying "such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you ion our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up TV screens."

Police received a 911 call on Saturday after Erin had been found unresponsive in Indiana.

The cause of Erin's death is currently unknown.