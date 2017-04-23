Tim Farron labelled 'offensive' over failure to say gay sex is not a sin

Tim Farron's refusal to say that gay sex is not a sin is "pretty offensive" and will upset many people, MPs have said.

The Liberal Democrat leader was challenged over his stance after The Observer said he failed to fully answer questions about gay sex when asked, and he was accused of being homophobic.

Mr Farron was asked to clarify his beliefs when on ITV's Peston on Sunday, saying "being gay is not a sin", before adding that he was "getting tired" of the line of questioning.

Labour MP Liz Kendall and Tory former cabinet minister Michael Gove criticised his dodging of the question.

Mr Farron told Robert Peston: "I've been asked this question loads of times over the past few days - even in the House of Commons - being gay is not a sin."

Asked whether sex between consenting adults is a sin, he said: "Robert, if I'm honest with you, it's possible I'm not the only person who is getting tired of this line of questioning."

Mr Peston suggested Mr Farron could "just close it down by being unambiguous".

Mr Farron replied: "In America it appears you have to invent a faith in order to be seen to be a serious candidate for anything. In this country it maybe appears you have to pretend you haven't got one to be taken seriously.

"Can I just point out, possibly even slightly impatiently, that both of those standpoints are utterly ludicrous. Shall we talk about things that might impact on the election?"