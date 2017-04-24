Boy, 12, arrested after 800-mile Australian solo road trip

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after driving more than 800 miles across Australia on his own.

Police said the child, who did not produce a driving licence, had already made his way across a third of the country when he was stopped.

The boy reportedly set off from his home in Kendall, New South Wales, before being pulled up by authorities on Saturday on the Barrier Highway who had noticed his bumper dragging on the road.

Officers said the the boy's destination was the west coast city of Perth - more than 2,500 miles from Kendall.

His reason behind the mammoth drive remains unclear.

It is not yet known whether the boy will be charged.