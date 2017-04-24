British-Iranian woman loses final appeal against five-year prison sentence

A British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran for plotting to overthrow the government has lost her final appeal against her sentence, her family has said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, was detained at Tehran Airport while visiting family in Iran with her baby daughter, Gabriella, in April 2016.

The charity worker was jailed for five years last September and lost an earlier appeal in January, but maintains her innocence.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe said the sentence at Iran's Supreme Court was upheld and has been told there are no more legal avenues available.