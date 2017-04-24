Cold northerly wind, snowy across Scotland

A cold northerly wind will establish across the UK by the end of Monday for the next few days.

Clear overnight skies to the south will cause plummeting temperatures whilst further north, wintry showers or longer spells of rain, sleet and snow continue to blow in.

A weather warning is in force for snow across much of central and northern Scotland. There will be a widespread frost across the UK.

Showers - some wintry with hail and thunder mixed in - will spread southwards tomorrow.

It will be driest and brightest to the south for longest but will turn wet here too by lunchtime.

A cold wind throughout will make the below average temperatures feel still colder.