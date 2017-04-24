Corbyn as Blair's child, 20 years on

We're all narcissists now (aren't we) so it must be OK for me to see the prism of UK politics through my two stints as a political editor, first in the 1990s for the FT and today (for you know who).

So I find it extraordinary that it is almost 20 years to the very day that I reported on Tony Blair's New Labour winning a general-election landslide which was widely seen - by Blair, but also by many others - as signalling the end of Labour as a seriously left-wing party.

Errr. That worked out didn't it?

And just in case you harbour any illusions or doubts about the serious left wing credentials of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, here is the speech he gave today to the Scottish TUC in Aviemore - which is a paean to trade unionism and the imperative of redistributing wealth.

It includes a pledge to allow co-operation in wage negotiations between employees at different companies and institutions.

That may well be sensible after years in which the share of national income going to workers has been falling, but I simply can't imagine Blair ever saying "we will work with trade unions and industry to reintroduce sectoral collective bargaining across the country".