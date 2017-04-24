Fallon issues 'security threat' warning after Corbyn comments

The Defence Secretary has warned Jeremy Corbyn would put Britain's security at risk if elected as prime minister.

Sir Michael Fallon denied being opportunistic as he attacked Mr Corbyn after the Labour leader reiterated his personal opposition to Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent.

A Labour spokesman said the party still supports Trident as its official position.

Sir Michael - who said Theresa May would fire Britain's nuclear weapons as a "first strike" if necessary - told ITV News the Labour leader had got his party into a "very dangerous muddle" that "would put the security of this country at risk".