Few care that Newcastle United have not dominated the Championship

Rafa Benitez has led Newcastle back to the Premier League. Credit: PA

By Kristan Heneage It took Newcastle 44 games - 22 home and 22 away - but they finally confirmed their return to the Premier League on Monday night with a 4-1 win over Preston North End at St James’ Park. Many predicted the Magpies to steamroll this division, but the truth has been slightly more harrowing. Benitez oversaw a chronic rebuild last summer, buying players he thought could cope with the demands of England’s second tier. Sometimes they did, sometimes they didn’t, succumbing momentarily to the war of attrition that is a Championship season. “I don’t think people realise this division is different. You have to change half of your squad,” Benitez stated. Far from fluid, the Magpies have wrestled with injuries, suspensions, and the fact they were often seen as the biggest scalp in the division. Handed a chance to seal promotion on Monday, they had Fulham’s convincing 4-1 win at Huddersfield Town 48 hours prior to thank for it.

Matt Ritchie scored from the spot. Credit: PA

In charge of their fate, Newcastle began brightly. Preston, on paper at least, were in no fit shape to stop a promotion push over the line. Simon Grayson’s side were winless in three and missing a trio of key players. The first real chance of the match fell to Aleksander Mitrovic. The sometimes hot-tempered forward is a favourite on Tyneside, and but for a deflection might have broken the deadlock with a drive from the edge of the penalty area. Instead that duty fell to Ayoze Perez from the resulting corner. The Spaniard snuck in at the back post to bundle the ball home and set St James’ Park into wild celebrations. Among their chorus was a song just for Rafa Benitez. The Spaniard’s decision to take the job after the Magpies were relegated was seen as bizarre given his pedigree — from Barcelona to Burton Albion in less than 12 months. What Newcastle afforded Benitez was control. Unlike his predecessors, he picked the signings, and controlled the club as he wanted.

Newcastle did not exact that same unwavering control for the entirety of Monday night though. The goal, curiously, seemed to settle Preston down. Their first significant spell of possession after Perez’s opener saw Daniel Johnson in behind, but his tame effort flew off the knee of Rob Elliott and out for a corner. Minutes later, they were in behind once again and this time found the net through Middlesbrough born Jordan Hugill. A deserved equaliser, it served also to highlight Newcastle’s defensive fragility in 2017. Benitez, a coach known to pride himself on building a foundation at the back, has at times looked exasperated at what he has seen from his back four, and spent much of the first half bellowing instructions to his team. The obvious solution to such problems is investment. Just how much Benitez will be given in the summer remains unclear. A diligent planner, the Spaniard will already have targets in mind. Unfortunately, identifying good players has rarely been issue for Newcastle under Mike Ashley, but rather sanctioning the money to sign them. Benitez has spoken ambitiously of taking the club into the Champions League, while Ashley has decreed his eagerness to win a trophy before he sells up. For Newcastle fans only one man sounds genuine in their stated ambition. After two relegations in less than ten years, fans are judging their owner on actions rather than words. The first of those actions could be backing Benitez in the summer. Asked whether he would definitely be here next season, Bentiez coyly replied, “You never know, this is football.”

Jamal Lascelles has lead from the back. Credit: PA