French elections: President urges voters to back Macron over far-right's Le Pen

The French President has urged voters to back centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the elections in a bid to keep far-right leader Marine Le Pen out of power.

On Sunday, 47 million people voted in the first round of the elections, with Mr Macron gaining 23.8% of the vote and Ms Le Pen, 21.5%.

Speaking at the Élysée Palace, François Hollande warned that Ms Le Pen's platform of pulling out of the euro would devastate France's economy and threaten the country's liberty.

President Hollande added that the far-right would "deeply divide France" at a time when the terror threat requires "solidarity" and "cohesion".

The defeated candidates in first round of the elections - François Fillon, of the centre-right, who took 19.91% of the vote, and hard-left nominee Jean-Luc Mélenchon who gained 19.64%, urged their supporters to back Mr Macron in the May 7, run-off.