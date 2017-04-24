- ITV Report
-
'I don't know how to thank him' says London Marathon runner carried over line by stranger
The London Marathon runner who was carried across the finish line by a complete stranger has said he doesn't know how to thank him.
David Wyeth collapsed just 200m from the end, but fellow runner Matthew Rees gave up his own race time to help him.
And as the pair were reunited, Matthew said the moment he crossed the finish line with David would "live with him forever".
"It's a marathon I'll never forget, and crossing the line with David was a special moment," he told ITV News.
"I was aware that I wasn't going in a straight line, which is quite an alarming scenario to be in, you know you're not in control. That was a sure sign that my body was packing in."
He added: "I don't know how to thank David really. He's just a gentleman and such a decent guy to have done what he did."
But Matthew remained modest, saying: "People say the marathon is competitive.
"But if someone is struggling you're going to help them."