Israel stops in silence to remember Holocaust victims

Israel came to a standstill on Monday as thousands of people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute silence to remember the victims of the Holocaust.

The ritual formed the centrepiece of the country's annual Holocaust Remembrance Day for those systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War Two.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin attended an official wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem, the country's national Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem.