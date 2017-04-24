Leigh Day lawyers knew murder and torture claims against UK soldiers were false, tribunal hears

A leading law firm and three of its lawyers have been accused of allowing false claims of murder and torture to be made against British soldiers.

Martyn Day, the boss of Leigh Day solicitors, and two members of staff, Sapna Malik and Anna Crowther, all face charges linked to the alleged ambulance chasing in Iraq and the subsequent hounding of British soldiers.

It was alleged at a solicitors tribunal into their activities that over a period of seven years the three allowed the allegations to be made while knowing they were false.

The lawyers are said to have known their clients were members of the Shia militia, the Mahdi Army, and not "the innocent bystanders" that was later claimed.

As a result Leigh Day is accused of causing British soldiers and their families "years of torment".