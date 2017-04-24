Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo up for sale

Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo has put itself up for sale as part of a strategic review, with the company expected to be sold for over £700 million.

The brand said Monday that it will conduct a review of the various options it has, including a sale, in order to "maximise value for its shareholders".

Shares leapt over 8% in morning trading after the news was announced.

It is thought that Jimmy Choo, made popular by American TV show Sex and the City, will attract the attention of rival fashion houses and big name Chinese, Middle Eastern and Russian buyers.

The brand was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2014.