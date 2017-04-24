Newcastle confirm Premier League return with win over Preston

Ayoze Perez struck twice as Rafael Benitez succeeded in his mission to guide Newcastle back to the Premier League at the first attempt with a resounding victory over 10-man Preston. Perez set the ball rolling after just seven minutes and although Jordan Hugill swiftly restored parity, Christian Atsu calmed nerves with a second goal on the stroke of half-time.

Matt Ritchie's 65th-minute penalty after Paul Gallagher had been dismissed for deliberate handball and a second from Perez ensured the Magpies could not be caught either on the night or in the table, to the delight and relief of a crowd of 50,212 at St James' Park. Newcastle's return to the top flight was confirmed 348 days after arch-rivals Sunderland's 3-0 win over Everton condemned them to the drop as Benitez's decision to stay on was rewarded in style.

Matt Ritchie was on the scoresheet. Credit: PA

They got off to the perfect start when, having already seen Aleksandar Mitrovic come close to his fifth goal of the season against the Lilywhites with a curling effort from the edge of the box, they took a seventh-minute lead. Jamaal Lascelles flicked on Ritchie's inswinging corner and Ciaran Clark prodded it to Perez to stab home at the far post. However, their joy lasted just seven minutes when returning keeper Rob Elliot, who had already blocked Daniel Johnson's shot with his legs after Gallagher has split the Magpies' defence with alarming ease, was unable to repeat the feat when Hugill met Tom Barkhuizen's cross in front of goal.

Rafa Benitez is going up. Credit: PA