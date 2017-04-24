North Korea detains US lecturer as he tries leaving Pyongyang

North Korea has detained a US citizen as tensions between the two countries continue to rise.

The North Korean authorities took lecturer Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-duk, into custody on Saturday.

Mr Kim, who taught accounting at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained as he tried to leave the country from the capital's airport.

According to a university spokesperson, Mr Kim had been attempting to reach China with his wife.

The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang, which deals with US-North Korean consular affairs, confirmed it was aware of the detention of a Korean-American citizen.

The US State Department also acknowledged it was aware of Mr Kim's detention.