Police release CCTV in bid to find trainee nurse Anna Lewis last seen leaving work last Thursday

Missing 27-year-old Anna Lewis Credit: Police

Police have released CCTV as they appeal for help in finding a 27-year-old trainee nurse who has been missing since last Thurday. Anna Lewis, from Fishponds, Bristol, was last seen leaving the city's Southmead Hospital at 12.15pm on April 13, where she is on placement.

This is the last known sighting of Miss Lewis leaving work last Thursday Credit: Police

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "Anna has been known to go on camping trips without telling others, but never for this amount of time. "Her disappearance is out of character and we are growing concerned for her welfare."

She was wearing a jumper, trousers and trainers Credit: Police

Southmead Hospital said: "We're supporting Avon and Somerset Constabulary's appeal on missing student nurse Anna Lewis (who's on placement at Southmead Hospital). "We urge anyone who has any information about Anna to contact the police."

Miss Lewis is studying at the University of the West of England Credit: Anna Lewis/Facebook

Miss Lewis is studying at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) and was working at the hospital on placement. Worried friends have been appealing for information on Facebook to find Miss Lewis.

