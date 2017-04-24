Reality star Ferne McCann's ex Arthur Collins in court over acid attack

The former boyfriend of TV star Ferne McCann and father of her unborn child has appeared in court over an acid attack at an east London nightclub.

The incident at Dalston's Mangle nightclub on Easter Monday left two revellers partially blinded and others disfigured.

Arthur Collins spoke only to confirm his name and address when he appeared before Thames magistrates.

He is charged with 14 counts of grievous bodily harm with intent against four men and 10 women.

Collins, 24, is further charged with throwing an acidic liquid with intent to do GBH to multiple people.