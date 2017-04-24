- ITV Report
Reality star Ferne McCann's ex Arthur Collins in court over acid attack
The former boyfriend of TV star Ferne McCann and father of her unborn child has appeared in court over an acid attack at an east London nightclub.
The incident at Dalston's Mangle nightclub on Easter Monday left two revellers partially blinded and others disfigured.
Arthur Collins spoke only to confirm his name and address when he appeared before Thames magistrates.
He is charged with 14 counts of grievous bodily harm with intent against four men and 10 women.
Collins, 24, is further charged with throwing an acidic liquid with intent to do GBH to multiple people.
In a statement released earlier, McCann, best known for her appearances on TOWIE, I'm A Celebrity and This Morning, said her thoughts are with the victims of the "horrific" attack.
Confirming her pregnancy and that she had split with Collins, her agent said she is "determined to face the challenges of being a single parent with all her energy".
Andre Phoenix, of Clyde Road, Tottenham, appeared alongside Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.
Phoenix, 21, is charged with seven counts of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to do GBH to three men and four women.
Prosecutor Ciro D'Alessio told the court there was a third unidentified suspect at large.
Both defendants, who had family members looking on from the public gallery, were remanded in custody to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on May 22.