- ITV Report
-
Sheffield United set to re-sign striker Ched Evans
Sheffield United are close to agreeing a deal to re-sign striker Ched Evans from Chesterfield, ITV News understands.
The former Wales international has scored seven times this season for the League One side, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated.
It's Evans' first season back in professional football since 2012 when he last played for Sheffield United.
Evans was convicted of rape in April 2012 but was later found not guilty at a retrial in 2016, before he joined the Derbyshire club.
The striker scored 35 goals for Sheffield United in his final season at the club, but was released when he was convicted of rape.
The former Manchester City striker, who has scored just three times since August, will be joining a club who have just been promoted back to the Championship, a league the club haven't played in since 2012 when Evans was last on the playing staff.
Evans will reportedly have a medical this week and Sheffield United will pay £500,000 upfront as part of the deal.