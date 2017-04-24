Sheffield United set to re-sign striker Ched Evans

Sheffield United are close to agreeing a deal to re-sign striker Ched Evans from Chesterfield, ITV News understands.

The former Wales international has scored seven times this season for the League One side, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated.

It's Evans' first season back in professional football since 2012 when he last played for Sheffield United.

Evans was convicted of rape in April 2012 but was later found not guilty at a retrial in 2016, before he joined the Derbyshire club.