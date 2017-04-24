Showers spread southwards tomorrow. Feeling cold.

A cold northerly wind will establish across the UK by the end of Monday for the next few days. Clear overnight skies to the south will give plummeting temperatures whilst further north, wintry showers or longer spells of rain, sleet and snow continue to blow in. A weather warning in force for snow across much of central and northern Scotland. A widespread frost across the UK. Showers - some wintry with hail and thunder mixed in - spread southwards tomorrow. Driest and brightest to the south for longest but turning wet here too by lunchtime. A cold wind throughout making the below average temperatures feel still colder.