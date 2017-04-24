Sir Elton John recovering after two days in intensive care fighting 'potentially deadly' infection

Sir Elton John has been forced to cancel several shows in the US as he recovers from a "potentially deadly" bacterial infection.

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer spent two nights in intensive care after contracting the infection during his recent tour of South America.

Sir Elton, 70, became "violently ill" during his flight home from Santiago, Chile, and was immediately admitted to hospital.

Following treatment the flamboyant performer is now recovering at home.