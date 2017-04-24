- ITV Report
Snow and hail set to sweep across Britain in Arctic blast
Snow and hail could hit "just about anywhere in the UK" on Tuesday, as commuters are warned to expect tricky driving conditions.
The Met Office said a blast of Arctic weather which has brought snow to parts of Scotland will move into England over the next 36 hours.
However the northern hills are most likely to see snow, which forecasters say is unlikely to settle on lower ground.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "There's a possibility of wintry showers just about anywhere in the UK tomorrow but more likely is that people anywhere, really, could see hail.
"In the south, it's possible the people could see sleety rain or hail for some time but we're not likely to see any accumulation or settling.
"The more at-risk areas for seeing snow are obviously the northern hills and we could possibly see some settling as far south as places like the the higher tops on the North Yorks Moors."
Mr Madge said late April snow was not unusual. He added: "It's possibly created a bit of a surprise for people because we've had such a mild March.
"I think it was the 5th mildest March in the record going back to 1910.
"So, I think the fact we've got cold weather in combination with a warm March is probably a bit of a shock for people.
"This is a sudden, brief interlude but it's not unusual."
The Met Office is expecting the weather to warm-up towards the end of the week.