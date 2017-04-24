Snow and hail set to sweep across Britain in Arctic blast

Banknock in the Falkirk area of central Scotland pictured last month. Credit: PA

Snow and hail could hit "just about anywhere in the UK" on Tuesday, as commuters are warned to expect tricky driving conditions. The Met Office said a blast of Arctic weather which has brought snow to parts of Scotland will move into England over the next 36 hours. However the northern hills are most likely to see snow, which forecasters say is unlikely to settle on lower ground.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "There's a possibility of wintry showers just about anywhere in the UK tomorrow but more likely is that people anywhere, really, could see hail. "In the south, it's possible the people could see sleety rain or hail for some time but we're not likely to see any accumulation or settling. "The more at-risk areas for seeing snow are obviously the northern hills and we could possibly see some settling as far south as places like the the higher tops on the North Yorks Moors."

Snow in the summer: Motorists face snowy conditions in June 1975 at Clochridgestone in Perthshire. Credit: PA