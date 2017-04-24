- ITV Report
'Thieves' return sentimental items to baby's bereaved parents
Stolen sentimental items belonging to bereaved parents who recently lost their baby son have been handed into police.
The couple's black Ford Fiesta, which contained keepsakes including a striped blanket their son was wrapped in at birth, was stolen while they were out shopping.
Following a public appeal for the mementos, a red toy dinosaur, a buggy and two child car seats were left at a Kent police station over the weekend.
After the theft on April 19, the baby's father, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was left "destroyed" by the theft which had provided them with "memories".
An inquiry is under way as to who left the items at the station.
A police spokesman said: "Kent Police officers are continuing to make a number of inquiries into the theft and are appealing for any information which may assist their investigation."