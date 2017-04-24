- ITV Report
-
Tougher fines for speeding motorists come into effect
Tougher fines for motorists who drive well above the speed limit are set to come into force from Monday.
Drivers caught doing 41mph in a 20mph zone, 51mph in a 30mph zone, 66mph in a 40mph or 101mph on a motorway will face penalties starting from 150% of their weekly income - up 50% on the previous level.
The new regulations apply in England and Wales.
Motoring groups welcomed the move, describing the change as an "effective way to penalise offenders".
In 2015, some 244 people were killed in crashes on Britain's roads where a driver was breaking the speed limit - a contributory effect in 23% of all fatal collisions.
Introducing the increasingly stringent fines, the Sentencing Council said the moved aimed to ensure a "clear increase in fine level as the seriousness of offending increases."
It follows responses to a consultation arguing previous guidelines did not properly take into account the increase in potential harm that can result as speed above the limit rises.
AA president Edmund King said there was "no sensible reason" for excessive speeding, adding: "It is only right that these extreme offenders are punished severely."
He continued: "Responsible drivers will welcome the changes coming into force today.
"The majority of drivers who keep to the correct speed, as well as driving to the conditions, won't be affected. It is only those who deliberately drive dangerously who will end up in court."
Despite the changes in sentencing, maximum fines will remain the same.
Hence, speeding drivers cannot be fined more than £1,000 unless the offence takes place on a motorway, where the limit is £2,500.