Tougher fines for speeding motorists come into effect

Tougher fines for motorists who drive well above the speed limit are set to come into force from Monday.

Drivers caught doing 41mph in a 20mph zone, 51mph in a 30mph zone, 66mph in a 40mph or 101mph on a motorway will face penalties starting from 150% of their weekly income - up 50% on the previous level.

The new regulations apply in England and Wales.

Motoring groups welcomed the move, describing the change as an "effective way to penalise offenders".

In 2015, some 244 people were killed in crashes on Britain's roads where a driver was breaking the speed limit - a contributory effect in 23% of all fatal collisions.