TOWIE star Ferne McCann confirms pregnancy

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has confirmed she is pregnant.

The reality star who is now on ITV's This Morning said she is "grateful" for the support she has received following the news.

It comes as her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins is set to appear in court charged in connection with an acid attack in an east London nightclub.

In a statement, her spokeswoman said: "Ferne is grateful for the sympathetic way news of her pregnancy has been covered and people's support and obviously her first concern is for her child's health."

The statement added: "Accordingly she does not wish to discuss the pregnancy further given the early stage it is at and the immense strain that Ferne is currently under.

"Nor does she wish to discuss her ex-boyfriend who she does not recognise from the events of the last week.

"Ferne is in no way seeking sympathy for her situation and is determined to do all she can to have a happy and healthy child and face the challenges of being a single parent with all her energy."

The statement finished with McCann offering sympathy and thoughts to the "victims of the horrific attack on Easter Monday" in which two people were left partially blinded