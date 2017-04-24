US sanctions 271 Syrian government workers after 'chemical weapons attack'

The United States has sanctioned 271 Syrian government employees in response to Bashar Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons.

The move marks one of the largest sanction actions in US history and means American companies are banned from doing business with any of the workers.

The US is responding after least 80 people, including children, were killed in a rebel-held town in northern Syria on 4 April.

Nato have accused the Syrian President of gassing his own people in the attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

The British government said earlier this month that tests in the UK confirmed that sarin or a "sarin like substance" had been used in the suspected gas explosion.

The sanctions have been placed on employees at Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Centre, the Syrian government agency responsible for developing and producing non-conventional weapons.