Video: Girl, 4, injured after falling out the back of bus on busy road

Dramatic dashcam footage captured the moment a four-year-old girl was left seriously injured after falling out the back of a bus.

Video showed the girl tumble from the back of the moving vehicle as it travelled along a busy road in Harrison, Arkansas.

The girl was knocked unconscious by the fall, which also broke her jaw, leaving her prone across the road on Wednesday.

A volunteer firefighter, Ryan Ciampoli, witnessed the accident, and was seen picking the girl up as he waits for emergency services to arrive.