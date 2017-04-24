Video: Girl, 4, injured after falling out the back of bus on busy road

Advertisement

Girl, 4, injured after falling out the back of bus on busy road

Dramatic dashcam footage captured the moment a four-year-old girl was left seriously injured after falling out the back of a bus.

Video showed the girl tumble from the back of the moving vehicle as it travelled along a busy road in Harrison, Arkansas.

The girl was knocked unconscious by the fall, which also broke her jaw, leaving her prone across the road on Wednesday.

A volunteer firefighter, Ryan Ciampoli, witnessed the accident, and was seen picking the girl up as he waits for emergency services to arrive.

The four-year-old girl fell out the back of a church bus. Credit: EBU

The Harrison Daily Times reported that the girl fell from the back of a church bus around 6.30pm.

She had been seated at towards the end of the vehicle, but managed to open a rear door and - holding onto the handle - was dragged onto the street.

Other children on the bus notified the driver, who immediately pulled up.

A police official said nothing criminal was involved in the incident and that no charges would be filed.