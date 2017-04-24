Weather: Sunshine and showers for many

A band of cloud and patchy rain will move south across England and Wales on Monday.

Southern England will start dry and bright, and sunnier, colder weather will arrive in the north later in the day.

Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland will have a day of sunshine and wintry showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and it will generally feel cold in a brisk and gusty northerly wind.

Top temperatures will be 14C in the south and nearer to 6C in the north.