A late April chill and spring time snow

We will continue to see further showers tonight (some wintry) across central and eastern areas as well as along exposed coasts in the west.

Any lingering showers in the north will slowly die out.

It will be another cold night with a widespread frost.

Tomorrow will be another day of sunshine and April showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent across East Anglia and south east England with some hail and thunder.

Winds will be lighter tomorrow, however it will still feel cold.