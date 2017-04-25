Arctic air with hail, sleet, snow and sunshine

Interesting weather today - the sunshine as strong as late summer, but the air as cold as midwinter giving the perfect conditions for unstable air and downpours.

With the cold arctic air, there will be a mix of of hail, sleet and snow in places. Intense bursts will give rumbles of thunder and the brisk biting northerly winds will make the wintry downpours become widespread as they drift from north to south.

Where it stays fine and sunny, it'll feel pleasant but the air will remain very cold for the time of year, and feeling bitter in hefty blustery wintry showers.

Just 11-12C at best - well below average for the time of year.