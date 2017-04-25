Arkansas carries out first double execution in US since 2000

Arkansas has become the first US state in 17 years to carry out back-to-back executions after putting two inmates to death within hours.

The southern state executed convicted killers Marcel Williams, 46, and 52-year-old Jack Jones on Tuesday.

Only last week Arkansas carried out its first execution in more than a decade.

Lendell Lee was put to death via lethal injection last Friday.

The 51-year-old, who had been on death row since 1993, was among eight men - including Jones and Williams - all scheduled to die before a lethal injection drug expires on April 30.

So far, Arkansas has carried out three of the killings, while four of the scheduled executions remain on hold.