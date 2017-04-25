- ITV Report
At least 27 people killed as bus hits lorry travelling in opposite direction
At least 27 people have died after a bus crashed into a lorry on a major road in Kenya.
The bus was heading to Mombasa and the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction when they collided on Tuesday, say Kenyan police.
Between 3,000 and 13,000 people are killed in road accidents across Kenya every year with a third of these being passengers on public transportation, according to the World Health Organisation.
Deaths through road accidents in the country have increased in recent years despite a crackdown on drunk driving, including tougher fines and breathalyser tests at random police roadblocks.