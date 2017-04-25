Billy Monger: Teenage racer who lost legs in crash thanks emergency teams for 'saving my life'

A teenage racing driver who lost part of both his legs after a horror crash has thanked emergency workers for "saving my life".

Billy Monger, 17, underwent the amputations after his Formula 4 car hit a stationary vehicle at 120mph during a race at Donington Park on April 21.

More than £750,000 has been donated to an online fundraising appeal set up following the crash, with Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button among those backing the appeal.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Billy said a "huge thank you" to everyone who had helped and supported him since the collision.

"Your kind words have given me and my family the strength to get through this past week," he said.

"The love and generosity of our motorsport family, fans, and everyone that has supported me is awesome and truly inspirational.