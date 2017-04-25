Caitlyn Jenner considered suicide as she transitioned to a woman

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she once considered suicide before coming out as a transgender woman.

The former Olympic champion said she hit rock bottom when a US gossip site published a photo of her emerging from a doctor's office after having her trachea shaved to look more like a woman.

"It got to the point where I thought, you know what, I know the easy way out. I got a gun in the house.

"But then the next day I thought, wouldn't that be the stupidest thing you've ever done, to silence your voice?

"You have the opportunity here to really make a difference, to live your life honestly."