Caller jailed after threatening MP Anna Soubry should be 'Jo Cox'd'

A caller who telephoned MP Anna Soubry's office with a message that she should be "Jo Cox'd" has been jailed.

John Wombell, 58, made reference to the murdered Labour MP when he contacted Ms Soubry's political base in November last year.

Wombell admitted sending a grossly offensive message at Westminster Magistrates Court where he was jailed for eight weeks and handed a restraining order on Monday.

Ms Soubry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, thanked the Metropolitan Police and Nottinghamshire Police over Twitter.

In a later message, she tweeted that "MP's staff deserve respect".