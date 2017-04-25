Emmerdale star Zoe Henry praised for rape survivor portrayal

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has been lauded for her performance as a rape survivor in the ITV soap.

The actress plays Rhona Goskirk and appeared in a tense episode on Tuesday showing her escape new husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), who had raped her on their wedding day.

A barefooted Rhona fled to a police station and attempted to explain what had happened to police, before breaking down in front of nurses.

Henry was praised by her co-stars for her emotional performance.

Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden in the soap, said Henry was "utterly incredible", a sentiment shared by Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt), who called her co-star "brilliant".

Charley Webb, who stars as Debbie Dingle, called on fans to vote for Henry as the best actress at the Soap Awards, adding she was "portraying such a difficult story brilliantly".