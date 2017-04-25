Exclusive: Ford workers at Bridgend factory to vote on industrial action before election amid job threats

Workers at the Ford factory in Bridgend are to vote on industrial action as they fight to save their jobs and the future of the plant, ITV News has learned.

The ballot will be held in May with the result expected before the General Election in June.

Hundreds of workers, who fear the factory is slowly being wound down by Ford, will be given a choice of either strike action or industrial action that falls short of an all-out strike.

The decision to hold a formal ballot has been taken after a period of consultation during which union members made it clear they wished to increase pressure on the company to secure the future of the site.

ITV News revealed in February that Ford had drawn up plans to cut 1,160 jobs at the engine plant in Bridgend over the next four years.