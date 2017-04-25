- ITV Report
Exclusive: Ford workers at Bridgend factory to vote on industrial action before election amid job threats
- By ITV News Wales Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
Workers at the Ford factory in Bridgend are to vote on industrial action as they fight to save their jobs and the future of the plant, ITV News has learned.
The ballot will be held in May with the result expected before the General Election in June.
Hundreds of workers, who fear the factory is slowly being wound down by Ford, will be given a choice of either strike action or industrial action that falls short of an all-out strike.
The decision to hold a formal ballot has been taken after a period of consultation during which union members made it clear they wished to increase pressure on the company to secure the future of the site.
ITV News revealed in February that Ford had drawn up plans to cut 1,160 jobs at the engine plant in Bridgend over the next four years.
A fall in global demand and restrictive work practices, specific to Bridgend, are seen as part of the problem at the South Wales factory.
A spokesperson from the Unite union today told ITV News: "Surely Ford now recognise the strong resolve that exists amongst the workforce to fight for the plant's future.
"We hope the company will now engage in positive talks to see how we can attract future work to the site."
A meeting is scheduled between the unions and Ford to discuss options but there is no indication yet that the company has a plan to safeguard their South Wales operation.
A statement from Ford said: "As we have consistently stated, Ford remains committed to on-going constructive dialogue with our union partners, and we have proposed a dedicated work stream to examine future business opportunities for the Bridgend operation.
"We consider any ballot for industrial action to be premature given that the opportunity for productive engagement, in line with established employee relations and working practices, has been and continues to be readily available. We have nothing further to add at this time.”