Food banks hand out record 1.2 million emergency supplies in a year

A record number of almost 1.2 million emergency supplies were handed out at food banks last year, new figures reveal. Some 1,182,954 three-day food supplies were provided to people "in crisis" in the year to March, the Trussell Trust said. The figure is 70,000 more than in the previous 12 months and includes 440,000 supplies given to children. Food banks in areas where the new Universal Credits benefit was introduced saw an average increase in referrals for emergency food of almost 17%.

It is thought a six-week waiting period for UC payments could be serious and lead to debt and rent arrears. David McAuley, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: "Food banks see first-hand how changes to the welfare system affect people on the ground and so can offer an early warning to decision-makers. "We are sharing our early observations with the Department for Work and Pensions to ensure any adverse side-effects Universal Credit can have on people are addressed before full rollout is completed."

An engineer who was made redundant after 37 years spoke of his experience of using a food bank. Speaking anonymously, he said: "At the age of 52, I've struggled to get a new job. I applied for Universal Credit and was told I would have to wait for at least six to eight weeks before I received any money. Who can live on nothing for two months? "Without the food bank, I honestly don't know where I'd be. I was living on nothing during that period. The people at the food bank pulled me out of the mire."

