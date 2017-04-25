'It's a worrying time’: Parents fear impact of spending cuts as general election looms

This week ITV News is gauging the views of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them. In this edition, we travelled to Darlington to hear about parents' concerns.

By Digital Producer Jamie Roberton and Correspondent Emma Murphy

The Conservatives have rarely enjoyed electoral success in the north-east but Theresa May senses an opportunity to seize Brexit-backing Labour seats in her pursuit of an historic majority. But if her party is to emerge triumphant in places such as Darlington on June 8, Mrs May must convince parents like Lucy Cass that their children can relish a prosperous future under a Tory government. “I think things are going to be quite hard for them. It’s going to be a struggle and it shouldn’t be like that for children,” Ms Cass said as she discussed her fears for her eight-year-old daughter Lily and five-year-old son Ben. Her hometown has endured deep spending cuts in recent years. Schools, libraries and health services have been affected as the local council slashed millions from its annual budget.

Former secondary school teacher Lucy Cass is worried about her children's future.

Children are suffering “a raw deal” as a result, Ms Cass - a former secondary school teacher - believes, with strained finances impacting class sizes, curriculum and the calibre of teaching. “It’s a worrying time for them. If we don’t have investment in education and our national health service - we are going to be limiting their futures.” Sarah Travis agrees; her two children go to a local primary school which, according to one teacher, is struggling to even afford glue sticks. “A business couldn’t survive hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cuts. A school certainly can’t,” Mrs Travis, who recently became chair of the school’s parent and teacher association, said. “The government harps on about our children competing in international markets but they are taking the funding away from teachers and preventing them from being able to do their jobs properly.”

Sarah Travis on the school run with her children.

The self-employed financial adviser also requires more help with childcare. She is encouraged by the upcoming rollout of the government-funded initiative offering 30 hours of free childcare to working families but wants to be able to utilise it during the school holidays. “Somebody comes up with a nice idea which is going to give them brownie points but they don’t actually think through the detail, or consult parents about what will actually work for them.” Andrew Taylor, a telecoms consultant, wants the next government to ensure his two young sons, Harrison and Archer, can enjoy the same chances in life as he had.

Andrew Taylor wants his sons to have the same opportunities that he had.